Words Just for Headlines
Published May 30, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a quiz about words often used in newspaper headlines. Words like solon, cager and eye.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
