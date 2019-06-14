© 2022 KUAF
Bentonville-Based Aircraft Manufacturer Earns FAA Production Certificate

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 14, 2019 at 2:11 PM CDT
The GB1 Gamebird manufacturered by Game Composites on display at Louise Thaden Field in Bentonville.

Bentonville-based Game Composites, an aircraft manufacturer with a facility at Louise Thaden Field, obtained a production certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration this week. The certificate allows the company to produce the GB1 Gamebird plane and deliver it to customers worldwide.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
