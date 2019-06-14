Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bentonville-Based Aircraft Manufacturer Earns FAA Production Certificate
Published June 14, 2019 at 2:11 PM CDT
The GB1 Gamebird manufacturered by Game Composites on display at Louise Thaden Field in Bentonville.
Bentonville-based
Game Composites, an aircraft manufacturer with a facility at Louise Thaden Field, obtained a production certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration this week. The certificate allows the company to produce the GB1 Gamebird plane and deliver it to customers worldwide.
