Silicon Valley Business Accelerator Introduces Itself to NWA

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published July 18, 2019 at 2:10 PM CDT
In today’s Northwest Arkansas Business Journal report, Paul Gatling introduces us to Silicon Valley business accelerator Plug and Play, which will be establishing itself in Bentonville in partnership with Walmart, Tyson and J.B. Hunt and will focus on emerging supply chain and logistics technologies. 

