Music Options Abound as August Begins
This weekend offers plenty of rock and roll, folk, country and more live music opportunities.
Thursday, Aug. 1
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Tiny Towns, Honey Shuffle at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Opera Ball Band at Maxine's (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Stoney LaRue at JBGB (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
- Mudhawk, Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily, Isayah's All-Stars (acoustic), Sean Canan's Voodoo Players at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9:30 p.m.
- The Candid, Moldilocks at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Route 358 at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Musclegoose, The Wirms, Moonsong, Guitar Jar at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits, Skye Pollard at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Erin Detherage and Mary-Heather Hickman at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jillia Jackson Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Suite 25 at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Jesse Dean and Friends at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Justin Kaleb Driggers at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Typsy Gypsy at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Rackensack at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - 7 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks, Warm Trickle, Shugar Pills, Makin' Loaf at Maxine's Live (Hot Springs) - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
- The Whispering Willows at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
- Arcadian Wild, Sammy Lee Roller at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 6:30 p.m.
- Fit for a King, Norma Jean, Currents, Left Behind at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 7:30 p.m.