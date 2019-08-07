Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Using Words Correctly
Published August 7, 2019 at 3:09 PM CDT
In an encore of a conversation from January 18, 2018, our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds examines words we might be using correctly. Or not.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says it is one thing to know every piece of speech, but it is another to know what each can do.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to complete a poetic tour of language that she began last week.
-
Nonplussed. Panache. Indefatigable. Those are just some of the words our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says are not always used correctly.
-
We still say "hang up the phone" even though we rarely actually do hang it up. Our Militant Grammarian is back with some phrases that have outlived their…
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds tells us about words from comics that have become part of our language.