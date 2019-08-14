Reflections in Black: Lottie Shackelford

Lottie Lee Holt was born in Little Rock in 1941. She married Airman Calvin Henry Shackelford, left school and moved with her husband to various Air Force bases. Shackelford later finished a business administration degree at Philander Smith College and eventually entered politics. She was first appointed to Little Rock's City Board of Directors in 1978 and became the city's first female mayor in 1987. This is her story.