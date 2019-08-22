Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Axe-Throwing Venues Gain Popularity
KUAF |
By Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Published August 22, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT
The Urban Forest Axe House in Bentonville is the first-of-its kind indoor axe-throwing venue in Arkansas. In today's
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, we hear from one of the cofounders of the venue.
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a survey of recent economic news with Mervin Jebaraj, Director, Center for Business and…
A Northwest Arkansas team of surgeons and dietitians is being recognized for excellence in bariatric weight-loss surgery. That story and more are included…
The oldest bank in Benton County, the Bank of Gravett, which was chartered in 1898 gets a new name, sort of. Paul Gatling explains in this week's…