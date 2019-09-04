Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jason Suel's TV Adventures
Published September 4, 2019 at 1:34 PM CDT
Jason Suel is a familair face on Northwest Arkansas television. The seventh season of Later with Jason Suel begins Saturday on FOX24 and Good Day NWA moves to 11 a.m. on Monday on KNWA.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
