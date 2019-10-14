Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Everyday Experiences and Their Influence
Published October 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT
Kristin Kaufman's new book, Is This Seat Taken? No, I Saved it For You, is an examination of how the everyday can be valuable and inspirational.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
