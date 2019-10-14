Pediatrician Advises Infants and Toddlers Be Vaccinated for Influenza

Dr. Chad Rodgers with Little Rock Pediatric Clinic, says babies and toddlers should be vaccinated against influenza before the end of this month. Experts say young children, as well as the elderly, are at higher risk for flu complications. For low income families, ARKids First, the state's health insurance program for children, covers flu shots at no cost.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.