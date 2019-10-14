© 2022 KUAF
Pediatrician Advises Infants and Toddlers Be Vaccinated for Influenza

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT
baby_flu_vaccine_cdc.jpg
Courtesy
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Chad Rodgers with Little Rock Pediatric Clinic, says babies and toddlers should be vaccinated against influenza before the end of this month. Experts say young children, as well as the elderly, are at higher risk for flu complications. For low income families, ARKids First, the state's health insurance program for children, covers flu shots at no cost.

