Washington County Moves to Upgrade Emergency Communications System

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 15, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT
wc_ems_com.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Washington County Emergency Services Director, John Luther in his office at the county's emergency operations center in downtown Fayetteville.

The Washington County Quorum Court's County Services Committee voted Tuesday to move forward on securing funds for a new $8.5 million emergency communications system. The current system is obsolete and at risk for failure, says John Luther, county emergency services director.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
