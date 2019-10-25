Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Tale of Two Parks
Published October 25, 2019 at 1:18 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the possible sale of a failed park project in Fort Smith and the dedication of another park that had the city celebrating.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
