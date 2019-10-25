Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Tracking the Holy Ghost
Published October 25, 2019 at 12:57 PM CDT
Bishop Frank Griswold, former presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, speaks Saturday at 7 p.m. (with a reception at 6 p.m.) and Sunday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Before we move into Labor Day weekend, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Clint Schnekloth discusses how churches and social justice fit into the…
-
Khaled Beydoun, an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas, examines the causes and effects of Islamophobia in his book, American…
-
An upcoming University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar Series will examine the relationship between church and state. Mark Killenbeck, who…
-
A collective of churches and area groups is forming the Northwest Arkansas Sanctuary Network with the aim of publicly standing with families and…
-
The University of Arkansas Honors College will conduct a Signature Seminar called Gothic next spring. The co-teachers will deliver a free, public preview…