Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Our Continued Connections to Gothic Traditions
Published September 23, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Lynda Coon, left, and Kim Sexton marvel at the stained glass windows and Gothic architecture of the Sainte Chapelle in Paris.
The University of Arkansas Honors College will conduct a Signature Seminar called
Gothic next spring. The co-teachers will deliver a free, public preview in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the U of A campus Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Khaled Beydoun, an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas, examines the causes and effects of Islamophobia in his book, American…
An upcoming University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar Series will examine the relationship between church and state. Mark Killenbeck, who…
Once the project is complete, the University of Arkansas Student Success Center will be a four-story, 71,000-square-foot building in the heart of campus…
An upcoming lecture about violence will offer the public a preview of a seminar next spring on the Universty of Arkansas campus. Assistant Professor of…
Pat Walker Health Center's Counseling and Psychological Services is providing a new tool to the University of Arkansas community called ThrivingCampus.…