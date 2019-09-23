© 2022 KUAF
Our Continued Connections to Gothic Traditions

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 23, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT
Lynda Coon, left, and Kim Sexton marvel at the stained glass windows and Gothic architecture of the Sainte Chapelle in Paris.

The University of Arkansas Honors College will conduct a Signature Seminar called Gothic next spring. The co-teachers will deliver a free, public preview in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the U of A campus Wednesday at 5 p.m.

