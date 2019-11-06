Purple Project: Electronic Voting

During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Throughout November, Ozarks at Large is participating in the Purple Project for Democracy, a nonpartisan campaign that explores civics, government and public service. Today we speak with Jennifer Price, director of elections for Washington County, about using electronic voting machines.