Tunes for Thanksgiving Weekend
Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, there are still opportunities to catch live music throughout the region this weekend.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- JD Clayton, Jabe Burgess at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 8 p.m.
- A Tribute to The Last Waltz at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
- The Schwag at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 10 p.m.
- Pam and Dan at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Catherine Reed at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Cody Canada and the Departed, Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa) - $18 adv, $20 day of, $25 at the door, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
- The 1-Oz Jig, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 9 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- The Rumors, Mindless Souls, Formals at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dave Tessier at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dead Irish Blues at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Monk is King at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.