University of Arkansas

Solving the Mystery Behind Saturn's Magic Islands

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 17, 2019 at 12:27 PM CST
1 of 2
This Cassini radar image shows the Ligeia Mare sea on the Saturn moon Titan's north polar region. Taken during flybys by Cassini from April 2007 to January 2015, the images clearly show the appearance, and then disappearance, of a "magic island."
Courtesy
2 of 2
Researcher Kendra Farnsworth performs maintenance on the Titan Chamber at the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences.
Courtesy

Bright radar images that disappear and reappear on Titan, Saturn's largest moon, have puzzled researchers for years. Kendra Farnsworth, a doctoral candidate at the University of Arkansas, is helping solve the mystery behind the phenomenon called "magic islands."

