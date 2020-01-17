© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Secretary of State Opens Satellite Office in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 17, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST
Inside the new Northwest Arkansas Secretary of State satellite office, Sec. John Thurston cuts a ribbon in front of a welcoming crowd.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston officiated at a grand opening ribbon cutting yesterday of a new satellite office located in Today’s Bank building on the corner of College and Dickson in Fayetteville. Thurston says the new office, a prototype, was established primarily to serve corporate entities and nonprofits in the region, but also offers voter registration and verification services.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
