Arkansas Secretary of State Opens Satellite Office in Fayetteville

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston officiated at a grand opening ribbon cutting yesterday of a new satellite office located in Today’s Bank building on the corner of College and Dickson in Fayetteville. Thurston says the new office, a prototype, was established primarily to serve corporate entities and nonprofits in the region, but also offers voter registration and verification services.
