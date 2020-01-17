Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Passengers Flying Out of Fort Smith, XNA
Published January 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines new numbers for airports in Fort Smith and Highfill and discusses Fort Smith's return to Arkansas' Main Street program.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains how and why solar power is gaining popularity in the Arkansas River Valley.
-
As we head in 2020, the one constant in politics seems to be uncertainty. Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics and John Brummett,…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, examines the mixed bag that is jobless numbers in Fort Smith and the mostly good news…
-
After officially expressing his support for the resettlement of refugees in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson went before GOP lawmakers Monday morning to…
-
As the House of Representatives gets ready to transfer the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, Roby Brock, with our…