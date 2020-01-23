Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
UAMS Plans to Use Digital Healthcare to Expand Reach in State
Published January 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST
This week's
Report includes a conversation with the chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Cam Patterson, about a plan to provide all Arkansans with a connection to medical professionals around the clock. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, examines the mixed bag that is jobless numbers in Fort Smith and the mostly good news…
After officially expressing his support for the resettlement of refugees in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson went before GOP lawmakers Monday morning to…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines new numbers for airports in Fort Smith and Highfill and discusses Fort Smith's return to…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says he's considering the political futures of some Arkansas figures. He talked about…