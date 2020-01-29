© 2022 KUAF
ADH Monitoring for New Coronavirus Following China Outbreak

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the new coronavirus has not yet reached Arkansas. Since the first outbreak was reported Dec. 31 in Wuhan, China, 6,000 cases have been documented across the mainland, along with 90 more confirmed cases in 18 countries, including several in the U.S. to date. We talk with Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response, at ADH.

