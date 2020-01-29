ADH Monitoring for New Coronavirus Following China Outbreak

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the new coronavirus has not yet reached Arkansas. Since the first outbreak was reported Dec. 31 in Wuhan, China, 6,000 cases have been documented across the mainland, along with 90 more confirmed cases in 18 countries, including several in the U.S. to date. We talk with Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response, at ADH.
