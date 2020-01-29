Reflections in Black: Coretta Scott King

Born in 1927 in Alabama, Coretta Scott was the third of four children. As a child, she worked to increase her family's income, but also studied music and evenutally won a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music. While studying in Massachussets, Coretta Scott met and married Martin Luther King, Jr. Along with her husband, Scott King became a leader and activist in the Civil Rights movement. Following the assasination of Maritn Luther King, Jr., Scott King played a prominent role in the Civil Rights and Women's movements and became an advocate for equality around the world. This is her story.