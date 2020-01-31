© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Benton County Clerk Extends Office Hours for Voter Registration

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 31, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST
voting.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
Voter registration applications can be found at your local county clerk's office, revenue or DMV office and public library.

The last day to register to vote to be able to take part in the Arkansas primary is Monday, Feb. 3. To accommodate last-minute registrations, the Benton County Clerk will be open until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas's open primaries take place March 3 and early voting begins Feb. 18.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Benton County
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content