Benton County Clerk Extends Office Hours for Voter Registration
Published January 31, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST
Voter registration applications can be found at your local county clerk's office, revenue or DMV office and public library.
The last day to
register to vote to be able to take part in the Arkansas primary is Monday, Feb. 3. To accommodate last-minute registrations, the Benton County Clerk will be open until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas's open primaries take place March 3 and early voting begins Feb. 18.
Throughout November, Ozarks at Large is participating in the Purple Project for Democracy, a nonpartisan campaign that explores civics, government and…
