Washington Regional Opens Coronavirus Screening Clinics, Hotline

Published March 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Washington Regional Medical Center

Washington Regional opened a coronavirus screening clinic in Fayetteville, as well as a drive-through screening clinic in Eureka Springs March 16. The healthcare system is also operating at screening hotline at 479-463-2055.

