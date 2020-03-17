Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Washington Regional Opens Coronavirus Screening Clinics, Hotline
Published March 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Washington Regional Medical Center
Washington Regional opened a
coronavirus screening clinic in Fayetteville, as well as a drive-through screening clinic in Eureka Springs March 16. The healthcare system is also operating at screening hotline at 479-463-2055.
