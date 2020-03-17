Governor Reports No New Coronavirus Cases, Discusses Filing for Unemployment
During his media conference Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and the number remains at 22. He also encouraged residents to stop panic buying as supply chains are still operating across the country and grocery stores are open. Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston also announced the state is waiving the one-week waiting period to file for unemployment for 30 days.