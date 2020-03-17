© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Reports No New Coronavirus Cases, Discusses Filing for Unemployment

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
covid-19.png

During his media conference Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and the number remains at 22. He also encouraged residents to stop panic buying as supply chains are still operating across the country and grocery stores are open. Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston also announced the state is waiving the one-week waiting period to file for unemployment for 30 days.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
