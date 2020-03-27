© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Models Predict 3,500 Coronavirus Cases by Mid-April, Governor Says

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
In Friday's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said his team is looking at models that aim to predict the future number of coronavirus cases in the state. Current models show as many as 3,500 cases of COVID-19 by mid-April. The governor said his goal is to beat those projections, but the state is also preparing for the worst case scenario, so he has authorized additional National Guard members to help expand the number of hospital beds in the state and the state has put in a request for 500 ventilators, although there is no guarantee that many will be available. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.

