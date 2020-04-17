© 2022 KUAF
Songwriter's Influences Range From Blues, Hard Rock to Folk

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published April 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT
The second annual Home Sweet Home Festival took place in Northwest Arkansas, albeit with a different format than originally planned. Instead of featuring local and touring musicians in house concert settings, the festival instead focused on live-streaming performances to abide by social distancing guidelines. Local songwriter Andrew McLaughlin was one of the featured artists in the virtual festival. Earlier this year, he came to the Harold and Blanche Caulk News Studio at KUAF to speak with us and to perform a few songs.

