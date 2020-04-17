Songwriter's Influences Range From Blues, Hard Rock to Folk

The second annual Home Sweet Home Festival took place in Northwest Arkansas, albeit with a different format than originally planned. Instead of featuring local and touring musicians in house concert settings, the festival instead focused on live-streaming performances to abide by social distancing guidelines. Local songwriter Andrew McLaughlin was one of the featured artists in the virtual festival. Earlier this year, he came to the Harold and Blanche Caulk News Studio at KUAF to speak with us and to perform a few songs.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.