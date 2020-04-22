© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Senior Portraits: Cerise Stanley From Bentonville High School

KUAF
Published April 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
cerise.jpg
Courtesy
/
Cerise Stanley

Every day this week on Ozarks at Large, we will be airing conversations with local seniors about what it's been like to finish high school during the coronavirus pandemic. All of them will be wrapping up the year distance learning and many won't get to experience the traditions of prom and graduation. Today, we speak with Cerise Stanley, who attends Bentonville High School.

EducationCoronavirusCOVID-19
