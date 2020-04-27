0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Goes Virtual
The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation is going ahead with the 20th Celebration of Excellence. While it will be a virtual event held on Facebook Live, there will still be an emcee and a meal.