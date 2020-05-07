Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Lessons Learned During Pandemic Stick With Healthcare Providers
Published May 7, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
In today's edition of the
Report, Paul Gatling speaks with Eric Pianalto, the president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, about how the lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic will stick with healthcare providers for a lifetime. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
