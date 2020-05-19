Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Curious History of #
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds says the # had a long, odd history long before social media.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a few examples of St. Patrick's Day words and phrases that we may or may not know.
-
As more people participate in virtual staff meetings from home during the coronavirus outbreak, pets are becoming the new stars of business meetings. Our…
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds is back with a collection of Tom Swifties for a lesson that's part grammar and part pun.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, tells us a palindrome backwords is something different.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back. We still aren't opening our studio doors for guests, but we can responsibly social distance on a…