© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

12th Edition of UAFS Spanish-Language Literary Journal Available Now

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 4, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
Azahares.png
Courtesy
/
Azahares

The 12th edition of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Spanish-language literary magazine is out now. The goal of Azahares is to provide students and community members with a literary space for writing that focuses on the Latino experience.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories UAFSJournalismLiterary programming
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content