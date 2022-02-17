Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Invitational Exhibit Dwells on 'Metamorphosis'

Forty artists from across Arkansas and Oklahoma were selected to exhibit works that reflect rebirth and change — midst an ongoing pandemic. Staged in the main gallery of the Fort Smith Regional Museum of Art, the "Metamorphosis" collection will remain up through May.
