Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Invitational Exhibit Dwells on 'Metamorphosis'

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
Forty artists from across Arkansas and Oklahoma were selected to exhibit works that reflect rebirth and change — midst an ongoing pandemic. Staged in the main gallery of the Fort Smith Regional Museum of Art, the "Metamorphosis" collection will remain up through May.

