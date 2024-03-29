© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Passion and Purpose with Nicole, Host of Nicole Please podcast!

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Nicole is the host of the Nicole Please Podcast streaming on all major platforms! Joi and Deneshia had the privilege of hearing more of Nicole’s passion and purpose. She shares why she started her podcast and more of her story of learning how to set boundaries and prioritize her own health. She talks about mental health, relationship boundaries, and speaking life from a REAL TALK perspective on her podcast. Joi says, “Nicole has a style of speaking that is relatable, inviting and challenging. You know she will keep it real with you and also want what’s best for you.”

We hope y’all love this episode! Share it with a friend who needs some encouragement to start their own podcast!

Tell us in the comments what how Nicole may have inspired you?!?

@resilientblackwomen_org

@nicole_please

Resilient Black Women
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Deneshia Simpson
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
See stories by Leah Grant