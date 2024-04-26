RBW Season 4: Let’s Talk Vulnerability with Dr. James Hawkins

Dr. James Hawkins, is a dear friend, colleague and something like a big brother to Joi and Deneshia. James is a certified trainer in EFT COUNSELING/Supervisor. He is the host of The Leading Edge Podcast for therapists and the host of a marriage podcast with his wife, called A More Excellent Way. Deneshia and Joi stopped by his studio to talk all about vulnerability in the Black Community.
Together we share the definition of vulnerability and the function of this term. We understand vulnerability is risky. But we all agree it’s necessary. We know that the Black Community has good reasons for walking away from vulnerability and depending on others within our community and outside our community.
Deneshia, Joi and James would encourage the Black community and society at large to take a risk on vulnerability. James drops some gems. We love recording in his fancy studio in his office. Tell us one thing you learned about vulnerability from this episode? Drop your lessons in the comments!