In 1944, a group of concerned Fayetteville residents started The Humane Society of the Ozarks. 73 years later the organization, which relies wholly on donations and private grant-funding, is still concerned about the welfare of animals throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The Programs Director, Sally Baker Williams, spoke with Pete Hartman about the Humane Society's efforts in honor of their upcoming "Tails of Love" preview party. "Tails of Love" is the group's annual photo book, and this eighth edition features pets among striking Ozarks scenery.