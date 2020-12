The Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance formed back in March in response to a directive from the governor that required all restaurants to stop dine-in service to limit the spread of COVID-19. Since then, the organization has provided 80 checks totaling nearly $37,500 to hospitality workers who needed financial aid to pay their bills as they lost jobs and hours. The FIRA continues to take applications, but one of its board members says they also need continued donations, especially heading into the holidays.