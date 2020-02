Thursday evening, Australian indie-pop singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett was one of the first musicians to perform in The Rode House at The Momentary, a new contemporary arts space in Bentonville. Just after her soundcheck Thursday afternoon, she took a few moments to chat with us about being one of the first performers in a new venue, her latest album, and more.

Courtney Barnett's new album MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne is now available.