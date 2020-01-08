Related Program: 
New Year Starts Off With Plenty of Live Music

The coming weekend offers plenty of opportunities to catch live funk, folk, jazz and more throughout the region.

Guitarist's Influences Stretch Beyond Borders

Guitarist Jesse Cook will perform Friday, Jan. 10, at the Walton Arts Center. We recently spoke to Cook about his influences, how a cable system's guide channel helped bring his music to a wider audience and more.

Remembering Rockabilly Legend Sleepy LaBeef

Arkansas native Sleepy LaBeef died late last year. He spent decades touring around the world. We clip a series of interviews with the rockabilly star, conducted over the years, including a first conversation recorded with KUAF at our old Dickson Street Studio more than 21 years ago.

Honey Collective Defies Genres

Since forming in mid-2018, Fayetteville-based ensemble Honey Collective has performed throughout Arkansas. In 2019, the band embarked on its first tour outside of the state and released new music. The band's members, Jordan Strickland, Austin Wilkins, Erick Amaya, Walter Ferguson and Aricka Lewis, recently joined us to talk about their music and to perform a few songs for us.

Jazz Youth Ensemble Prepares for Fourth Season

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society's Jazz Youth Ensemble is preparing for its fourth season. Registration to audition for the 12-week program is open now. Robert Ginsburg, founder and president of the Jazz Society and producer of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, discusses what young musicians can expect.

Australian Songwriter Sings Heartland-Inspired Country

Earlier this year, Australian country singer-songwriter Matt Ward released his new album titled Heartland, an album that would top the ARIA Country Music charts in Australia. Prior to the album's debut, Ward was in Northwest Arkansas to play a show with Arkansas native Bonnie Montgomery. While he was in the region, Ward came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk with us about the then upcoming release.