Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Friday, January 15, 2021

By , , , , & 23 minutes ago

On today's show, we hear about the types of precautions local media are taking following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and more threats of violence leading up to the inauguration. Plus, we find out how Arkansas's medical marijuana industry did in 2020, the first full year cultivators and dispensaries have been up and running. And, we speak with the owners of local outdoor recreation retailers and services to get an idea of how they're preparing for 2021 following a boom in 2020 as more people looked to get outside during the pandemic.

Related Content

Media Warned To Take Safety Precautions During Presidential Transition

By 28 minutes ago
Courtesy / Tyler Merbler

Anti-media bias spurred by President Trump gave way to overt violence against the media covering last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Reporters across the U.S. and in Arkansas are being warned to take precautions while covering armed pro-Trump protests, which are possible in all 50 states this weekend. Luke Story, director of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association, and Frank Lockwood, Washington D.C.

Pandemic Does Little To Slow Down Building in Fort Smith

By 1 hour ago

Hammers and nails were in high demand in the Arkansas River Valley in 2020. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, explains building permits for the region represented about a 10 percent increase last year. He also explains how you can buy a former high school in the River Valley.

NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council Celebrates 25th Anniversary

By 1 hour ago

The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council is honoring the legacy of Dr. King with a series of mostly virtual events that begin this weekend. The organization is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Industry Adds Dispensaries, Patients and Exceeds 2020 Expectations

By 1 hour ago
Stock Image

Many industries across Arkansas have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the medical marijuana business is not one of them. According to Medical Marijuana Commission Spokesman Scott Hardin, the industry closed out 2020 having made about $175 million in sales on 26,000 pounds of product. The state also started last year with fewer than ten open dispensaries but is starting 2021 with 32, as well as a lot more patients with medical marijuana cards.

Outdoor Activities Surge During Pandemic, Industry Prepares To Meet Demand in 2021

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Pack Rat Outdoor Center

The outdoor recreation industry saw a boom in interest as more people looked for safe activites to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now stores and service providers are preparing to meet more demand in 2021.

TheatreSquared Forges Ahead With New Production

By 1 hour ago

Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a preview of weekend activities. She describes a new production from TheatreSquared as intriguing and says we can learn to paint in the style of an Ozark folk artist during a virtual event from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale on Saturday morning.