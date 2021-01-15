Ozarks at Large for Friday, January 15, 2021

On today's show, we hear about the types of precautions local media are taking following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and more threats of violence leading up to the inauguration. Plus, we find out how Arkansas's medical marijuana industry did in 2020, the first full year cultivators and dispensaries have been up and running. And, we speak with the owners of local outdoor recreation retailers and services to get an idea of how they're preparing for 2021 following a boom in 2020 as more people looked to get outside during the pandemic.