On today's show, we hear from the Arkansas organizers of the National Day of Racial Healing as they announce plans to create legislation that works toward racial healing in the state. Plus, we hear from Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) about finding common ground as the country transitions from one presidential administration to another. And, we learned about the amazing life of Maurice "Footsie" Britt through archives at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.