On today's show, as more Arkansans become eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, we hear about the realities of supply versus demand as the state receives fewer than 38,000 doses of the vaccine per week. Plus, we learn about the struggle of Pacific Islanders for civil rights and social justice under long-standing treaties with the U.S. And, we hear about the new services and amenities at the newly expanded Fayetteville Public Library, which has reopened to the public.