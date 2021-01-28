Related Program: 
Sound Perimeter Celebrates Mozart's Birthday

By & Lia Uribe 1 hour ago
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, c. 1780; painting by Johann Nepomuk della Croce.
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, c. 1780; painting by Johann Nepomuk della Croce.
    Courtesy / Biblioteque de l'Opera, Paris

On today's edition of Sound Perimeter, we celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was born in January 265 years ago. In honor of the composer, we listen to Funny Mozart's Turkish March, originally from the third movement of Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, the first movement of Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K.550, a variation of the symphony called "Choro" by American jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi and Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, and Mozart's Clarinet quintet K581 in A major as performed by the Armida Quartet and Sabine Meyer.

