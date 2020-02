The harp is not the first instrument that comes to mind in an indie rock setting- so the ethereal instrumentals of L.A.-based harpist Mary Lattimore are often an unexpected accompaniment in the venues she plays.

"I really love to bring the instrument into a modern situation where it doesn't seem so precious and so alien," Lattimore says.

Lattimore performs at Stage Eighteen in downtown Fayetteville this Saturday, June 2.