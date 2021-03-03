Related Program: 
Washington County Committee Approves Restrictions on Proposed Ordinances

    The County Services Committee in Washington County held a meeting on March 1, 2021.

An ordinance that places limitations on how justices of the peace can bring items before the Quorum Court is heading to the full Washington County Quorum Court after it passed through the County Services Committee Monday evening. The ordinance requires all proposed ordinances to go through a committee and prohibits proposed ordinances from being raised a second time within a year if an ordinance was voted down the first time it was presented. The next regular meeting of the Quorum Court is scheduled for March 18 at 6 p.m.

Washington County
Quorum Court
CARES ACT

