"Cambodian Rock Band" is a stage play that requires plenty from the cast and crew. The material covers heavy subjects- from family dynamics to the genocide perpetrated under the dictatorship of Pol Pot. The director of the TheatreSquared production, Nelson Eusebio, and one of the actors, Greg Watanabe, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to give Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams a peek behind the rehearsal process and discuss the show.

Listen • 17:20