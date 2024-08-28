© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Innovative tech arrives for nearly-complete research institute at UofA

By Sophia Nourani
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:43 AM CDT

Construction for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, or I3R, is nearly complete. By spring 2025, students will fill the halls of the almost 150,000-square-foot facility, which has been almost three years in the making. Sophia Nourani visited the construction site this past weekend, where university faculty and staff celebrated the arrival of a state-of-the-art MRI machine.

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2025.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
