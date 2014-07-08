Surge of Child Migrants at U.S. Border Reaching into Northwest Arkansas

Some of the tens of thousands of unaccompanied Central American children seeking asylum are making their way to Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich met with a teenager newly arrived from El Salvador who describes her journey and Springdale attorney, Laura Ferner-Moudy (photo), who is representing her.
