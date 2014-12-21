Crystal Bridges Museum/UA Collaborate to Interpret Frank Lloyd Wright House

Almost a year ago, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced it had acquired a New Jersey house designed by noted American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The deconstructed building is being installed just south of the museum. UofA architecture faculty and students are documenting and interpreting the project while Assistant Professor Santiago Perez (pictured) and his team construct a viewing pavilion leading up to the house. (Correction: www.srplab.net is the personal website maintained by Santiago R. Perez and does not have any affiliation with the University of Arkansas, the Fay Jones School of Architecture, or the School’s Fablab.)



