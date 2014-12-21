© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

Crystal Bridges Museum/UA Collaborate to Interpret Frank Lloyd Wright House

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 21, 2014 at 8:05 AM CST
Almost a year ago, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced it had acquired a New Jersey house designed by noted American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The deconstructed building is being installed just south of the museum. UofA architecture faculty and students are documenting and interpreting the project while Assistant Professor Santiago Perez (pictured) and his team construct a viewing pavilion leading up to the house. (Correction: www.srplab.net is the personal website maintained by Santiago R. Perez and does not have any affiliation with the University of Arkansas, the Fay Jones School of Architecture, or the School’s Fablab.)

 

 

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
