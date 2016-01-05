© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Health Care Providers Collaborate to Control TB Among Arkansas Marshallese Migrants

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 5, 2016 at 1:33 PM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
Several outbreaks of tuberculosis have occurred over the past decade among Marshallese migrants living in Arkansas. And with more expected, health care providers are designing systems to better screen for TB as well as treat present and incoming islanders.

Jacqueline Froelich
