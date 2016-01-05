Health Care Providers Collaborate to Control TB Among Arkansas Marshallese Migrants

Several outbreaks of tuberculosis have occurred over the past decade among Marshallese migrants living in Arkansas. And with more expected, health care providers are designing systems to better screen for TB as well as treat present and incoming islanders.
